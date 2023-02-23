The heat is on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be a windy, warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Strong southwesterly winds will gust to 30mph.

Our forecast high of 84 will break the record high for that day of 75 set in 2017. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Richmond in the month of February is 83.

A cold front will bring milder air to the region Friday into Saturday. Rain will develop Saturday and could mix with wet snow at times across the northern third of Virginia. Lower rain chances are expected and Monday night into Tuesday morning, with near-average late-February temperatures.

As of today, there are no strong signals for significant snow or ice in central Virginia over the next two weeks.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.