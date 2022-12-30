Watch Now
Rain could return on New Year's Eve

Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 07:12:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be mostly sunny and continued mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will increase tonight.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Saturday, with a few showers lingering into Saturday night as we ring in the New Year.

Mostly sunny and very mild conditions are expected on New Year's Day.

Dry and mild weather will continue into Monday, but another storm system will bring rain to the area next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The pattern over the next week will not be conducive for snow in the Piedmont or Tidewater, but a much colder air mass is expected to move into the region next Friday, January 6th.

