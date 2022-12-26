More cold nights, but a warm-up is on the way

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be clear and cold overnight, with lows mostly in the teens.

Monday will offer plenty of sunshine, with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s. A disturbance crossing the region at night will bring some clouds, but no precipitation. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.

The rest of the week will be dry with a significant warming trend. Highs will be near 50 Wednesday, in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and in the low 60s on Friday.

Our next system will bring clouds to the region for New Year's Eve, with some showers possible later in the afternoon into the night. A shower or two could linger early Sunday morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for New Year's Day. It will be a very mild weekend, with highs well into the 60s and lows Sunday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

