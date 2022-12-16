Mostly sunny Friday

Watch Now
Posted at 4:44 AM, Dec 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A push of colder air will arrive this weekend, keeping highs in the 40s over much of the Commonwealth, especially on Sunday.

High pressure will remain in place over the region for much of next week, with cold nights and cool afternoons each day. Medium range models continue to hint at the development of a strong area of low pressure which could bring snow to the area Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this scenario.

