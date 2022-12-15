Freezing rain impacting western parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A powerful storm system will bring rain to the area through late this afternoon, with significant ice accumulations likely across western Virginia.

Today will be rainy and cool. Rainfall will total between 1-2" before tapering off completely this evening . Highs will range from near 40 far northwest to some mid/upper 50s far southeast. Freezing rain will occur in far western and NW VA, but it will just be a chilly rain for most of the Piedmont and Tidewater.

Skies will clear late tonight and we will drop into the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the 40s. A cold and dry pattern will continue into the first half of next week.

