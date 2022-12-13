Cool sunshine Tuesday, ice storm potential Thursday in western Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low in the mid 20s.

A powerful storm system currently over the Rockies will spread rainfall over Virginia late Wednesday through Thursday. At least a half an inch of rain is likely over much of central Virginia, with some locations receiving more than an inch of rain. Shallow sub-freezing air will be in place over the far western Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley, and the rain will freeze on contact in these areas. More than one-quarter of an inch of ice will be possible in these areas, which would constitute an ice storm.

Cold and dry weather is expected Friday through early next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.