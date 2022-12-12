When 'significant' rain will fall in Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs between 45-50. Lows Monday and Tuesday nights will be in the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and showers are possible by late evening, especially west of I-95.

Highs will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be rainy and cool.

Rainfall will total over 1/2 inch, with the potential for totals exceeding one inch.

Highs will range from near 40 far northwest to some mid/upper 50s far southeast. Freezing rain will be possible in far western and NW VA, but it will just be chilly rain for our area.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 40s.

