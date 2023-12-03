Warm today, rain and fog decreasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of locally dense fog will continue for the next few hours. A batch of steady and heavier rain will move off to our east by mid-morning.

The balance of the day will be mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. More breaks in the clouds will occur this afternoon, especially west of I-95. Highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s.

Tonight will be colder with lows from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s at night.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

There will be the chance of a couple of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

Dry weather is expected Thursday-Saturday, with highs warming from around 50 Thursday to the lower 60s Friday and Saturday.

Our next chance of rain will be next Sunday.

