A warm weekend with some showers around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is fog around this morning, and it is locally dense in spots. With the thicker fog, there is also some drizzle.

The fog will improve once temperatures rise a bit this morning. It will be mostly cloudy for the Christmas Parade. Parade temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A chance of showers will return for the afternoon into the evening. Highs will range from the lower to upper 60s.

Showers will turn more numerous this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

There will be the chance of a few showers Sunday, but the majority will be dry and warm. Some rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will be 65-70.

Highs will be around 60 on Monday, and will then be in the 50s much of the week.

