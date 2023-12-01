Warming up into the weekend as rain chances increase

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday we'll have increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers will develop during the day.

Saturday morning will be dry with mostly cloudy skies for the Christmas Parade.

Temps will warm from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

There will be the chance of scattered showers later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s.

On Sunday, a few showers are possible around daybreak, followed by mostly cloudy skies.

Another wave of showers will develop by late afternoon and last into Sunday night. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday will have variable cloudiness and a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be 55-60.

It turns cooler mid-week with highs around 50.

