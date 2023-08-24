Warmer with a shower or two Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be the chance of a shower or storm on Thursday, with higher rain chances in northern VA. It will be more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could break 105 in some locations. Scattered storms are possible by afternoon, any storm that does develop could produce some strong gusts.

The weekend will stay fairly humid with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin is located in Hispaniola, and will track to the northeast. A northwestward turn is expected before another turn to the northeast, and this will keep Franklin away from the east coast and move it more towards Bermuda, possibly as a hurricane.

There are two more disturbances in the eastern Atlantic, but they will pose no threat to land.,

More details about the tropical weather are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

