Monday starts unseasonably cool, but temps could reach 80

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny with temperatures rebounding to around 80 after the cool start.

More cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons are on tap for the rest of the week. Most lows will be in the 50s, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Humidity levels will inch up but remain comfortable.

The week looks dry, but clouds will increase by Friday and a few isolated showers may pop up on Saturday.

In the tropics, we are monitoring an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche known as, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

This system will likely strengthen and move into the Gulf coast.

There's another system in the central Atlantic that could ultimately develop into a tropical depression as well. One last disturbance in the eastern Atlantic will hang around and await a wave along the coast of Africa to catch up to it before having a chance to develop further.

