Cooler today, chilly tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few clouds may drift in from the southwest this morning, but skies will be mainly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight will be quite cool with many locations away from the coast 45-50. Our coldest outlying areas may dip to around 40. The record low for Richmond is 47 from 1986. In some spots, this will be the coolest weather since April 26.

Despite a cool morning Monday, highs will hit around 80 under sunny skies.

Monday night will be cool, but not quite as chilly as tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Quiet weather continues for much of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Moisture moving in from the southwest will increase the clouds Friday, with a chance of showers next Saturday.

Tropics: a disturbance in the Bay Of Campeche will move into the southwestern part of the Gulf Of Mexico. This shows strong signs of development. It will likely become a tropical depression, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Francine. The moisture from this system could travel in our direction by late Friday or Saturday.

Two other disturbances in the central Atlantic have a medium chance of further development over the next week. More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

