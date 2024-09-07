Cold front will bring a chance of showers, cooler temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of low clouds and fog early this morning. A system from the south will cause showers for southeastern VA the first half of the day.

Skies will range partly to mostly cloudy today. It will be a humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s northwest to the lower 80s in the metro by early afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers between noon and 6 p.m. Some rumbles of thunder are possible. The best chance for showers in the metro will be around 2-4 p.m. Winds will gust over 20 mph as the front moves through, followed by a drop in temperatures.

We will dry out this evening with decreasing clouds and humidity. Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid 50s in the metro, but will range from the 40s northwest of Richmond to around 60 near the coast.

Sunday will be sunny and very comfortable. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The coolest weather since late April will arrive for Monday morning. Lows in the metro will be in the upper 40s to around 50, but outlying areas to the northwest could drop to around 40.

Monday will be sunny with highs rebounding to around 80. Monday night will be cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s the rest of the week, with a few upper 80s possible. Humidity levels will stay comfortable.

Our next chance of rain may hold off until Friday night or next Saturday.

Tropics: One disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula has a medium chance of development as it tracks northwestward into the Bay Of Campeche and southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. If this develops into a named storm, it will be called Francine.

A disturbance in the central Atlantic shows a low chance of development over the next week.

