More clouds today, chance of some showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will continue to increase across the region today, with more breaks across southeastern VA. There will be the chance of some scattered showers this afternoon into this evening. Rain chances will be higher west of I-95, where some localized heavier rainfall will be possible. We could have a few thunderstorms, especially towards evening.

Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

It will be another very humid day with highs ranging from the upper 70s west to the mid 80s southeast.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s. There will be some showers around, which will increase towards daybreak. Areas of fog will be possible.

Monday will be cloudy and humid with highs in the 70s. There will be some occasional showers and storms throughout the day, but there will be breaks at times.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the region on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday with the slight chance of a shower.

It will be a little less humid for the second half of the week with highs around 80.

The tropics remain quite active. Hurricane Isaac remains over the open waters of the north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Joyce is gradually weakening over the central Atlantic.

Meanwhile, there are two other areas of concern. An area of low pressure trailing behind Joyce is likely to develop into a tropical depression during the early to middle part of the coming week. And finally, another area of low pressure is expected to develop over the western Caribbean. This system is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression during the week ahead. The next names on the Atlantic list are Kirk and Leslie.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.