Humid today with a low rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be low cloudiness around this morning with areas of fog possible.

There will be more cloudiness to the east and southeast today, and more sun to the west and northwest.

It will be much drier today, but some sprinkles or a few light showers are possible. The best chance for a shower will be east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be 75-80 in most areas, but it will be a little warmer well west and northwest.

We are tracking Tropical Depression Nine, located between Cuba and the Bahamas. This will strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda as it tracks northward through the Bahamas. The northward track will keep it parallel with Florida, but the center will remain offshore. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure moving in from the north and a trough to the west will both cause Imelda to turn east and head away from the United States Tuesday into Wednesday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Locally, moisture from Imelda will be drawn northward into our region. This will bring a chance of showers on Monday, especially south of I-64. Some showers will be around Monday afternoon into the first half of Tuesday, with the best chance of rain in southern Virginia. Rainfall totals will not be very high, but localized amounts around an inch are possible closer to the North Carolina border.

Our weather will be quiet the rest of the week, with cooler weather arriving after Wednesday. Lows Friday and Saturday mornings will dip into the 40s in outlying areas.

Although it will not impact our weather, Hurricane Humberto has been a major hurricane, fluctuating between Category 4 and Category 5 status. It is located south of Bermuda. It will track to the northwest, then curve away from the United States, staying closer to Bermuda.

