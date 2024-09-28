Humid today with some sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of low clouds and locally dense fog early this morning.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. Most areas will stay dry, but an isolated shower is possible in western VA. It will be humid with highs in the 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s to around 90.

There will be some clouds around tonight with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will stay humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in central Virginia, with some upper 70s far west. A few showers are possible during the day, with the best chance in western Virginia. Rain chances in the metro will increase a bit late in the day into the evening. Showers will increase area-wide Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and storms around. Highs will be 75-80.

There will be scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A stronger cold front will pass on Wednesday afternoon with the chance of a shower. Highs will be 75-80.

Behind this front, it will turn a lot less humid for the second half of the week.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the 50s. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 50s, with some 40s in outlying areas.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 heading into next weekend.

