Occasional showers and storms Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- FLOOD WATCHES are in effect for southeastern and southwestern Virginia

A batch of heavy rain and storms is tracking northward through the region. There will be some lulls as the morning wears on, but more rain will fill in by late morning and noon. There will be periods of rain and storms this afternoon into early evening. Some of the rain will be heavy, and some of the heaviest rain will shift to areas east of I-95 by late in the afternoon or early evening.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today. Over one inch of additional rainfall is possible.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers and areas of fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will start cloudy with a chance of a shower or sprinkles, with clouds breaking a little during the day, especially northwest of Richmond. There will be the chance of a shower or two in the afternoon, mostly east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will range from the lower 70s east to the upper 70s west.

Our attention then turns to a tropical disturbance located in eastern Cuba. This is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda and track northward into the Bahamas on Sunday. Imelda may then become a hurricane as it tracks to the east of Florida. The center will stay offshore and move up parallel to the Georgia/South Carolina border. At that point, some computer models push the storm eastward out into the ocean. Some other models bring the storm into South Carolina.

For our weather, the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center would give us the chance of rain very late Monday, mostly in far southern Virginia. Our best chance of rain would be Monday night into Tuesday. However, if the storm does move east into the Atlantic, that would end our chance of rain by Wednesday. While there is the potential for heavy rainfall in Virginia from Imelda, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane and will track between the United States and Bermuda, but closer to Bermuda.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.