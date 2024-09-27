Tornado Watch for parts of Virginia until 6 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- What is left of Helene is tracking into southeastern Tennessee. We will see showers and storms this afternoon, and rain will be heavy at times. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

Some stronger storms will move in from North Carolina, and those storms will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes. There is a TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 6 p.m for areas south of Richmond.

WTVR

Storms have been tapping into the muggy air and producing very heavy downpour and localized flooding. Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

The storms will turn much more scattered by early evening, with drier air moving in towards midnight.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower will be possible in eastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will increase for Sunday with scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s much of next week. Rain chances will increase for Monday, and decrease by mid-week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.