Tracking Hurricane Helene: What you can expect in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday will be warm and very humid, with only a low chance for a shower or storm.

Showers and storms from Helene should reach Virginia Friday, and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible, from around midday through the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Saturday and Sunday both carry low shower chances, with slightly higher chances on Monday.

A tropical wave over the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a named storm over the next few days.

