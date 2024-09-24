Expect a day of showers and storms in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -Coastal flooding remains a threat; you can click here to see the current coastal flood alerts.

Scattered showers/storms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll get a break Thursday with drier conditions for most areas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine developed today and is expected to become Helene in the next 24 to 36 hours. Helene is forecast to make landfall in northwest Florida as a major category 3 hurricane Thursday afternoon. Rain from Helene could reach Virginia Friday and Saturday, but the northward extent of rainfall is still uncertain.

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa will be moving west over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development and it's possible a tropical depression could form later this week.

