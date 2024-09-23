Clouds and the threat of at least a few showers each day this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance by afternoon, better rain chances move in tonight.

High temps will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Coastal flooding remains a threat; you can click here to see the current coastal flood alerts.

The week ahead will be unsettled with clouds around and the threat of at least a few showers each day, with higher chances to the west of Richmond.

The early part of the week will feature higher rain chances at night in the metro area.

Wednesday looks like a higher threat region-wide, with a few thunderstorms also possible.

Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 70s, but some low 80s are possible, particularly on Thursday. Lows will be in the low and mid-60s.



In the tropics, we continue to watch the area in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development.

It appears likely that a system will develop here over the next few days.

Most computer models bring this potential storm to the Gulf Coast later this week.

The next name on the list is Helene. It is way too early to speculate any impact on our area, as most of our forecast data suggests high pressure to our north may keep precipitation to our south and west. But we'll be keeping a close eye on this, as any changes could impact next weekend.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa will be moving west over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development and it's possible a tropical depression could form later this week.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

