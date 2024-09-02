Labor Day skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will clear by midday and the afternoon will be much less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Monday night will be much cooler with lows in the 50s.

The middle of the week looks really nice! Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will again be in the 50s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Moisture will begin to increase on Thursday, with more clouds around. An afternoon shower or two is possible. A system approaching from the south will generally increase our rain chances for the end of the week. There is the potential for some decent rain on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger Saturday, before drier air settles back in on Sunday. Highs will mainly be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In the tropics...a tropical wave moving toward the Lesser Antilles will move into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Conditions are expected to become conducive for some development and a tropical depression could form during the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.