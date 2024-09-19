Showers and drizzle linger Thursday morning, conditions will improve later in the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

Low pressure will track to our east on Thursday. A few more scattered showers are possible. Clouds will break for some sun during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday will have more clouds around and the slight chance of a shower before sunrise. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Highs will stay in the 70s to around 80 next week, with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Tropics: A disturbance in the central Atlantic could develop further the next few days, but it will stay in the central Atlantic.

Computer models are indicating the possibility of a tropical disturbance developing in the western Caribbean later this week, which could move into the Gulf Of Mexico next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.