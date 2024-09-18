Rain and thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon following morning showers, drizzle, and fog

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers, drizzle, and fog will continue throughout the morning. More rain possible this afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening, along with the showers. The high will only be in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers will continue Thursday, with dry weather returning late this week and continuing through the weekend.

Gordon degenerated to a disturbance today in the central Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. There is a low chance that it could become more organized over the next week. Medium range models continue to show signals for a system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

