Here's why we're under a Flood Watch this Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will develop early this morning, with rain likely by sunrise Tuesday. Expect occasional rain Tuesday and breezy conditions as strong low pressure moves through North Carolina.

Areas roughly along and east of I-95 are under a Flood Watch with locations along the Bay and tidal rivers under both a Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be likely, with isolated totals up to 5 inches. Minor coastal flooding with water levels up to 1 foot above ground level will be possible at high tide.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible Wednesday and Thursday, with dry weather returning late this week and continuing through the weekend.

Tropical Depression Gordon is in the central Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. It is expected to weaken over the next few days. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

