When a big storm off the Carolina coast will bring rain to the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're keeping a close eye on a system off the coast of the Carolinas. It has now been tagged as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight. This area of low pressure is likely to become Tropical Storm Helene, possibly later this morning. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina. The storm is moving to the northwest at about 7 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Monday. On the current forecast track, the center should reach the coast in the warning area sometime Monday afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph and some strengthening is possible before landfall.

🌀RELATED: Use CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker to monitor the system

Skies here will be mostly cloudy on Monday. Rain is expected to overspread the area Monday evening and night. The steadiest rain is likely later Monday night through midday Tuesday. There may be some gusty breezes on Tuesday, but wind is not expected to be a significant threat in central VA.

While this storm is expected to track well to the west of the Richmond area and weaken over time, it will hang around much of the coming week. So there will be the threat for some scattered showers each day. It will be humid through the week, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows in the 60s.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Gordon is in the central Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. It is expected to weaken over the next few days. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.