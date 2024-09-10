Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably warm. Enjoy!

A low chance for a few showers this weekend
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with a low in the mid/upper 50s.

We'll remain dry through the work week but clouds will increase by Friday and a few isolated showers may pop up Saturday through Monday.

In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Francine has formed. Francine will likely strengthen to a Cat. 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday. There are two disturbances in the central Atlantic that both have a good chance of development in the next several days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone