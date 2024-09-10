Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably warm. Enjoy!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with a low in the mid/upper 50s.

We'll remain dry through the work week but clouds will increase by Friday and a few isolated showers may pop up Saturday through Monday.

In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Francine has formed. Francine will likely strengthen to a Cat. 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday. There are two disturbances in the central Atlantic that both have a good chance of development in the next several days.

