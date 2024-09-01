Staying muggy today with scattered storms increasing by evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds and fog in some spots early this morning.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and turn more numerous later on into the evening. Storms will produce heavy rain and potentially strong, gusty winds. We are currently in a marginal risk area for severe weather. Storm chances will be higher south and southeast of Richmond.

There will be a few scattered showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Monday, there may be a few scattered light showers in the early morning, but we will dry out with decreasing clouds. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will turn a lot less humid during the day.

Monday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s. Our coolest outlying areas may drop to around 49-50.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s again Tuesday night.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday. Highs will be 75-80.

A system approaching from the south will increase our rain chances for the end of the week. A few models show the potential for a decent rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

