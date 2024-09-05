Humidity and clouds part of a slow warming trend into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will be a little more humid with highs of 75 - 80.

Clouds will increase on Friday and there could be a shower by late in the day, mostly east and southeast of Richmond.

It will be humid with highs in the lower 80s.

There will be some scattered showers on Saturday, with the best chance later in the afternoon. Thunder is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will turn less humid by evening.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs cooling back into the low to mid-70s.

Monday morning may end up being the coolest morning since June 1 with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Fair weather will continue into mid-week as highs slowly warm back up into the low and mid 80s. Rain chances remain very low through Friday.

Tropics: There are four disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but none have a very good chance of tropical cyclone development over the next several days. We are currently in an unusually quiet pattern in the tropics, with no named storms since Ernesto dissipated on August 12th.

