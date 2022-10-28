Clouds will linger throughout the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The brightest part of our Friday will be the morning hours, as clouds increase and thicken throughout the day. Today will be cooler with a high only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few sprinkles are possible in eastern and southeastern VA.

A persistent flow off the bay may cause some very minor coastal flooding into this weekend.

Clouds will linger this weekend. It will be dry Saturday, and a few showers are possible late Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

There will be some showers around on Monday with highs in the 60s. Dry weather returns Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Tropics: there is one disturbance south of Bermuda and east of the Bahamas. A second is located in the far eastern Caribbean. Both have a medium chance of further development.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.