Sunshine Returns Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Any remaining clouds will clear out through the morning hours today, leaving us with cool, breezy sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s with wind gusts out of the north at 25 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear with some clouds arriving before sunrise. Friday will be a chilly day, with highs staying in the 50s for many locations under variably cloudy skies.

The weekend will be dry with seasonably cool nights and mild afternoons. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Monday (Halloween) into Tuesday.

There are two minor disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but neither one has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

