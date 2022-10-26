Watch Now
Early fog Wednesday morning, then mostly cloudy with a few showers

Zach's tracking our next good chance of rain
Posted at 6:54 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 06:54:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog have developed once again this morning, with the most dense fog along coastal bay counties. An upper-level storm system will bring a chance for a few light showers to the area west of town this morning and a chance in the Richmond Metro this afternoon. Highs will still reach the upper 60s to mid 70s in many areas. The cold front associated with this system will move through central Virginia between sunset and midnight.

Cooler weather will move into the region Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be a chilly day, with highs staying in the 50s for many locations under variably cloudy skies.

The weekend will be dry with seasonably cool nights and mild afternoons. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Monday (Halloween) into Tuesday.

There are two minor disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but neither one has a very good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

