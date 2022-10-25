Watch Now
Warm Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Posted at 5:49 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 05:57:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Areas of dense fog have developed this morning. Fog will give way to mostly cloudy, then partly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 70s. Skies will become mostly cloudy late tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will probably be the warmest day, with a passing shower possible as a front moves through the area.

Mainly dry conditions are expected later in the week into next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s. An onshore flow will produce more cloud cover over the weekend.

Halloween appears as though it will be warmer than average, with a low chance for a shower.

A disturbance near Bermuda has a good chance of becoming a named storm as it moves slowly northwestward. The next name on the list is "Lisa".

