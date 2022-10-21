Watch Now
Beautiful weather to end the workweek in Richmond

Zach's tracking the potential for rain this weekend
Posted at 5:07 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 05:07:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have full sunshine on Friday, and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Our weather will continue to be mild and dry through Saturday.

An area of low pressure off the east coast may be close enough to bring some showers Saturday night and Sunday.

The best chance of this will be east of I-95.

Highs most of next week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area midweek.

