Beautiful weather to end the workweek in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have full sunshine on Friday, and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Our weather will continue to be mild and dry through Saturday.

An area of low pressure off the east coast may be close enough to bring some showers Saturday night and Sunday.

The best chance of this will be east of I-95.

Highs most of next week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area midweek.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.