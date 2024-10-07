It's going to be a sunny and cooler week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the region early Monday morning. It will bring a few passing clouds overnight, but no precipitation. Lows will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and less humid, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. It will turn quite cool at night, with early morning lows on Tuesday ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s.

The rest of the week will offer plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and the upper 60s on Thursday. Some high clouds will be us later Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s in most locations.

Hurricane Milton will pass way to our south, but the pressure gradient between it and high pressure to our north may kick up the breeze a bit on Thursday. Mainly sunny skies will be with us into next weekend. Highs will be around 70 Friday and in the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics: Hurricane Milton is in the southwest Gulf Of Mexico, and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it tracks across the Gulf the next few days. This will significantly impact Florida, with a likely landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. There is still some question about where the core will cross the coast, but storm surge, torrential rain, a high threat of flooding and potential severe weather will impact a rather large area of the state.

Hurricane Kirk remains in the north-central Atlantic and will track toward Europe over the next few days. It will lose tropical characteristics but will be a strong storm. Leslie is still in the east-central Atlantic, tracking northwest over the open waters. Another tropical wave that is about to move off the coast of Africa will be monitored for potential development this week.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.