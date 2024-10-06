More sunshine today, a bit less humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mostly clear, but areas of fog are forming. A few locations could experience dense fog through daybreak.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. It will be less humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

A cold front will pass tonight into Monday morning. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 75-80. Less humid air will filter in later in the day into Monday night, when lows will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 40s away from the coast. Isolated upper 30s are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

There will be more cloud cover around Wednesday into Wednesday night.

It will be cool Thursday with highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to mid 40s for the metro, with some 30s northwest.

Sunny skies will end the week. Highs will be around 70 Friday, and 75-80 next weekend.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Milton is in the southwest Gulf Of Mexico, and will become a hurricane by late today or tonight. The forecast track takes it to the Florida peninsula late Wednesday, with a landfall possibly around or just south of Tampa. Intensity forecasts show it may become a major hurricane with winds near 120 mph. While this storm will pose a great impact to Florida, it will go well south of Virginia, just providing some cloud cover Wednesday.

Hurricane Kirk is in the central Atlantic, east of Bermuda, and will track towards Europe mid-week. It will lose tropical characteristics, but will be a strong storm.

Leslie is in the central Atlantic, between the Lesser Antilles and Africa, and will move northwestward as it weakens a bit.

