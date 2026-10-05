Expect gradual clearing Monday with mild temps

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds and fog will linger early Monday morning, but skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. A brief batch of cooler air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Wednesday morning will be the coolest of the week. Lows away from the coast will drop into the low and mid 40s, but some 30s are possible in our coldest outlying areas. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. As of now, Saturday is looking dry, but there may be a threat for some rain next Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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