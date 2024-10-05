Warm today with decreasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of fog this morning, especially west of I-95 where it is locally dense.

A cold front will move through this morning. An isolated sprinkle is possible. Clouds will decrease during the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and less humid with lows in the 50s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs 75-80. A cold front will pass Sunday night.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 75-80. A second cold front will pass, and this will bring in much cooler air and low humidity.

Highs Tuesday through Friday will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Lows will be in the 40s, but a few upper 30s are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Highs will be 75-80 next Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather is expected through next weekend.

Tropics: Hurricane Kirk is in the central Atlantic, and will track to the northeast. Hurricane Leslie is in the eastern Atlantic, and will track to the northwest.

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico now shows a high sign of further development. It will likely become a tropical depression this weekend, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Milton by Monday. Computer models take this system eastward across southern Florida, and then into the Atlantic. It will stay far south of our area.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.