Staying cool and damp today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a damp morning with areas of fog and drizzle, as well as a few light showers.

A batch of steadier showers will track across the region this morning through midday. Rain chances will decrease this afternoon, although sprinkles will still occur. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with areas of fog possible. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s northwest, to the mid/upper 60s in the metro, and the lower 70s southeast.

Lows tonight will be 55-60° with more fog possible.

Clouds will decrease on Monday. It will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

A brief batch of cooler air arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Wednesday morning will be the coolest of the week. Lows away from the coast will drop into the low and mid 40s, but some 30s are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

As of now, next Saturday is looking dry, but computer models are showing we may get some rain next Sunday or Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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