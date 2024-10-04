Some clouds around today, more sunshine this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog this morning.

Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. There is the slight chance for a shower or some sprinkles, mostly northwest of Richmond and later this afternoon. It will be a little humid with highs 75-80.

A cold front will pass tonight with the chance of a shower. More areas of fog are possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs near 80. A cold front will pass Sunday night.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower in southeastern VA. It will be less humid with highs 75-80.

It will feel a lot more like Tuesday-Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and very low levels of humidity.

Morning lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s to around 50. Some isolated upper 30s to 40° temps are possible northwest.

Tropics: Kirk is a category 4 hurricane in the central Atlantic. It will stay well east of Bermuda and track into the northern Atlantic.

Leslie is in the eastern Atlantic, and will become a hurricane as it tracks northwestward.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This shows a moderate chance of becoming a tropical depression early next week. It does have the potential to become Tropical Storm Milton. Computer models are showing that it could move across central or southern Florida by the middle of next week.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

