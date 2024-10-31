Record-level temperatures for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mild morning with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs will break 80 in most locations. The record high for Richmond International Airport is 85 from 1950. Winds will gust over 20 mph today.

Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s at 6 p.m., and around 70 by 10 p.m.

Tonight will stay warm with a slight breeze. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday with more clouds. It will still be warm and a little breezy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible during the day, with the best chance well north and northwest of Richmond. Rain chances in Richmond will be fairly low, and a lot of spots southeast of Richmond will stay dry.

The weekend will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 65-70 in the metro, but a bit cooler to the northwest. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 70s Monday, and into the upper 70s/lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will in central VA will remain low, but an isolated shower or sprinkle may occur Tuesday night or Wednesday. There will be the slight chance of showers in western VA Monday through Wednesday.

Highs will cool back down into the 70s Thursday and the 60s Friday.

Tropics: an area in the Caribbean has a moderate chance of development over the next week.

