Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

It will be a cloudy and warm Thursday with more sunshine expected this weekend

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

Thursday and Friday will be variably cloudy and seasonably warm. More sunshine is expected this weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A push of cooler and drier air will reach Virginia early next week.

Tropics: Kirk continues to strengthen in the central Atlantic. The steering flow will keep Kirk well east of Bermuda.

Tropical Depression Thirteen developed east of Kirk and should become Tropical Storm Leslie soon. The track of Leslie will likely remain over open waters.

A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression by late week or the weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone