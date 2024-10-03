It will be a cloudy and warm Thursday with more sunshine expected this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

Thursday and Friday will be variably cloudy and seasonably warm. More sunshine is expected this weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A push of cooler and drier air will reach Virginia early next week.

Tropics: Kirk continues to strengthen in the central Atlantic. The steering flow will keep Kirk well east of Bermuda.

Tropical Depression Thirteen developed east of Kirk and should become Tropical Storm Leslie soon. The track of Leslie will likely remain over open waters.

A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression by late week or the weekend.

