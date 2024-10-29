Expect a sunny and warm Tuesday ahead of a Halloween in the 80s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday's highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies, the upper 70s on Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday (Halloween).

Trick-or-treat temperatures on Thursday evening will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday, possibly bringing a few showers.

Cooler air will follow, and highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

We continue to track a disorganized cluster of showers and storms in the Caribbean.

This area is being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development later this week.

