Expect a sunny and warm Tuesday ahead of a Halloween in the 80s

Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, and the upper 70s on Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday (Halloween).
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday's highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies, the upper 70s on Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday (Halloween).

Trick-or-treat temperatures on Thursday evening will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday, possibly bringing a few showers.

Cooler air will follow, and highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

We continue to track a disorganized cluster of showers and storms in the Caribbean.

This area is being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development later this week.

