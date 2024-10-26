Breezy and mild today, much cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers are tracking through the region early this morning, mostly north of I-64. These will exit eastern Virginia as a cold front moves through.

We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine today. There could be a sprinkle in a spot or two. It will turn a bit breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s for the metro. There will be some 60s to the far northwest of Richmond, and there will be some upper 70s to around 80 down around Danville.

There is an elevated risk of fire danger, especially in northern and northwestern VA. The ground is dry in many areas, humidity levels will be low this afternoon, and some gusts over 20 mph are possible. Any sparks or fires could spread rapidly.

Tonight will be colder with lows ranging from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s far northwest to the mid 60s southeast.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be quite cold with lows in the 30s for many areas away from the coast. Temps could drop to 28°-32° in our coldest outlying areas, especially west of I-95.

Monday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs will get back into the 70s on Tuesday, and will be near 80 Wednesday through Friday.

Much of the week will be dry, but there will be a slight chance of showers on Friday.

