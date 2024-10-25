A sunny Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front will pass Friday night into Saturday. The front could bring a few sprinkles, but many areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
It will be much cooler Sunday into Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, and lows will be in the 30s to around 40. There is the potential for a freeze west of I-95 Monday morning.
Tuesday's highs will be in the lower 70s, and Wednesday and Thursday's will be near 80. The chance of rain will remain very low.
Tropics: the Atlantic basin remains very quiet. The outlook shows a low chance of development in the Caribbean Sea around November 1.
