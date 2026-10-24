Seasonable temperatures for October's final weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon, especially east and south of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in most areas, with some upper 60s to the southwest.

Minor coastal flooding will continue into early afternoon, and coastal flood advisories remain in effect. Conditions will improve by late afternoon.

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows ranging from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

Sunday will have some clouds around early, with skies turning mostly sunny. Highs will be 65-70°.

Monday will start off cold, with outlying areas in the lower 30s, and mid 30s to around 40° for the metro. It will be a sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The rest of the week will see partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s Tuesday, the upper 60s to around 70° Wednesday, the lower 70s Thursday, and the mid 70s Friday.

As of now, Halloween is looking dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s, with temperatures dropping into the 50s by mid-evening.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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