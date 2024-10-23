Another very warm and dry October day in Virginia. Where is the cooler air?

RICHMOND, Va. - Wednesday will be another very warm October day, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing breezy and cooler conditions.

Sunny and seasonally warm weather is expected on Friday.

Temperatures should jump back into the low 70s Saturday before another cold front brings cooler weather to the area Sunday and Monday.

The remnants of Oscar will move towards Bermuda over the next few days.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

