More sunshine today, warming trend continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another clear and chilly morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. There is some fog in far southeastern VA.

Today will be another sunny day, and it will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with some 60s near the coast.

Lows tonight will dip again into the 30s and 40s.

We will have lots of sunshine Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

A cold front will pass Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s northwest to the lower 70s southeast.

Lows Thursday night will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs will warm into the 70s by next Sunday.

Tropics: Nadine is across the Yucatan Peninsula, and will dissipate.

Hurricane Oscar is located near eastern Cuba, and will move into Cuba today. It should weaken to a tropical storm. It will then turn to the northeast, moving through the southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands by mid-week. It is expected to weaken further after that.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.