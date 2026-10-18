Breezy with abundant sunshine Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be sunny today, with a few clouds across southeastern Virginia. It will be breezy with some gusts over 20 mph in central Virginia, and over 30 mph at the coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our normal high is around 70°.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Winds will stay up just enough to prevent any decent frost. Lows will range from the mid/upper 30s northwest to some mid 40s at the coast.

An area of low pressure will be located off the Mid-Atlantic coast all week. Its proximity will keep breezy conditions at times, especially at the coast. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible in southeastern Virginia, where coastal flood watches are in effect.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny all week. Additional clouds are possible near the coast. A few computer models bring the low westward a bit, which could cause a shower near Norfolk and the Eastern Shore, and perhaps a few spots near the Bay. However, rain chances are fairly low.

Highs for the week ahead will be in the 60s to around 70°, with overnight lows in the 40s.

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